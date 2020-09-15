Bystander Films Self Gloating Over Point-Blank Shooting of LA Deputies: ‘They Just Aired the Police Out!’

COMPTON, Calif. — A video that has been viewed millions of times shows a man gloating over the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their patrol car. The man smiles and laughs that the officers “just got aired out” as the deputies bleed a few hundred feet away.

“Compton! [Slur] just aired the police out!” the video begins as the man grins from ear to ear. “Deal! Oh! It goes down in Compton! Oh! They just got bust on! That [slur] on their knees. Deal!”

As patrol cars hurry to the scene of the crime, he and others stand on the sidewalk filming.

“They just got aired out! They just got aired out, [slur]!” the man repeats. “Oh! Oh! Two sheriffs shot in the face! Two sheriffs shot in the face. They trippin. It’s going up in Compton. [Slur] bust on the police.”

Another video posted online shows several protestors outside St. Francis Medical Center, where the deputies were being treated, yelling remarks such as “oink, oink,” “[expletive] the police” and “I hope they die, [expletive]!” The men likewise repeatedly use expletives while berating an officer who was holding a gun.

“Put that [expletive] down you punk [expletive],” one protester states. “That’s why you’re [expletive] dying one by one!”

“You’re next,” another remarks.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



According to reports, the gunman, who has not yet been identified, approached the patrol vehicle Saturday night as it was parked across from the Blue Line Metro station and shot through the window at point-blank range. The suspect then ran away. The incident was captured on security footage.

The two deputies, ages 31 and 24, got out of the car and hid behind a column, seeking to help each other as they were critically wounded.

“He’s bleeding out profusely from the arm, so she actually applies a tourniquet to his arm to stop the bleeding and she tries to call for help on the radio,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told local television station KTLA. “It’s pretty heart-wrenching, and she’s trying to mumble and we finally get her. … She says where she is at and the fact that there was a shooting and that got all the help rolling in her direction.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100K reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailant. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned both the violence and gloating that followed.

“There’s no place in civilized society for anybody to draw an arm and to shoot our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line,” Garcetti said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, according to Fox News. “And I won’t ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it’s abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies, who are sheriff’s deputies, in grave condition.”

As previously reported, in Mark 7:20-23 Jesus outlined that murder, like all sin, begins in the heart. It is why He declared that men must be born again (John 3:3) and have their very nature changed, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God.

“That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man,” Jesus said. “For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.”

1 John 3:11-15 also teaches that God sees hatred as murder committed in one’s heart.

“For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another, not as Cain, who was of that wicked one and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil and his brother’s righteous.”

“Marvel not, my brethren, if the world hate you. We know that we have passed from death unto life because we love the brethren. He that loveth not his brother abideth in death. Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer, and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him.”

Reprehensible witness reaction video of the 2 officers being shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/LqAe2yj4An — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) September 13, 2020