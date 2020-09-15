Fla. Pastor Tragically Killed in Shooting Outside Shopping Plaza

MIAMI — A church in Florida is mourning the loss of their pastor who was tragically killed during a shooting on Thursday evening while he was visiting a local shopping plaza to get a bite to eat.

“We are grieving the loss of our dear overseer Gregory Boyd. Keep his wife, family, friends and congregation in prayer,” New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries Churches of Deliverance posted to social media on Saturday.

“His absence is truly felt in Miami-Dade County and possibly even further. We don’t have many words currently as we’re in shock still. But now it’s praying time and showing love to one another. Love is what it does!” it wrote.

According to reports, Boyd, 54, who had pastored the church for 20 years, was walking past the Shoe Time store on NW 27th Avenue, near The Village Flea Market and Mall when an argument broke out in the parking lot.

An unidentified individual pulled out a gun and fired numerous shots, at least two of which struck Boyd. He suffered injuries to the chest and leg, local television station WSVN reports.

Boyd was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he soon died of his injuries.

Local television station WPLG was on the scene covering another shooting that had occurred at the flea market in July, when seven-year-old Alana Washington lost her life due to a drive-by shooting.

“I’m waiting to wrap up the package before we go live again and all of a sudden I hear all of these shots,” reporter Terrell Forney recalled. “I hear pop, pop, pop … and it feels like it never really stopped.”

JS Fashion Jewelry says that a bullet shattered their front window and struck the register counter, just missing owner Joon Seuh, who quickly ran for cover.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is now asking for tips from the public as they seek a suspect in the deadly shooting. Those with information are asked to call Detective C. Santos at 305-471-2400.

Boyd leaves behind his wife Dorothy of 23 years and three children, as well as a number of grandchildren.

In Matthew 24:11-14, Jesus said of the last days, “Because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations, and then shall the end come.”