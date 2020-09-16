Wounded Nigerian Pastor Shot Dead While Raising Alarm of Fulani Militant Attack

(Barnabas Fund) — A Nigerian pastor, already wounded in a Fulani militant attack, was shot multiple times by the gunmen as he attempted to warn his Adara Christian community, in Kaduna State, of the impending raid on Sept. 6.

Pastor Alubara Audu heard voices close to his home at 2 a.m. and attempted to raise the alarm for the residents of Buda village, Kajuru local government area. As they fled, the pastor was shot and fell to the ground.

Despite being wounded, the pastor continued to shout out to the other villagers to flee, until the gunmen shot him multiple times at close range. …

Pastor Alubara, 45, leaves a widow, Amina, as well as two sons and two daughters.

