Wounded Nigerian Pastor Shot Dead While Raising Alarm of Fulani Militant Attack

(Barnabas Fund) — A Nigerian pastor, already wounded in a Fulani militant attack, was shot multiple times by the gunmen as he attempted to warn his Adara Christian community, in Kaduna State, of the impending raid on Sept. 6.
Pastor Alubara Audu heard voices close to his home at 2 a.m. and attempted to raise the alarm for the residents of Buda village, Kajuru local government area. As they fled, the pastor was shot and fell to the ground.
Despite being wounded, the pastor continued to shout out to the other villagers to flee, until the gunmen shot him multiple times at close range. …
Pastor Alubara, 45, leaves a widow, Amina, as well as two sons and two daughters.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!