The Christian Institute: ‘Difficulties Are Not a Reason to Give Up on Marriage’

(The Christian Institute) — The Christian Institute has said that difficulties are not a reason to give up on marriage, following a rise in online searches for divorce guidance.

Speaking to Premier Christian Radio, The Christian Institute’s Deputy Director for Communications Ciarán Kelly urged Christians to hold on to the importance of marriage in the face of it being attacked and devalued by society.

The Citizens Advice Bureau in the UK revealed that there was a more than 20 percent increase in the number of searches for “divorce” on its website during the first weekend of September in comparison to the same time last year.

