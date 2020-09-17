The Christian Institute: ‘Difficulties Are Not a Reason to Give Up on Marriage’

(The Christian Institute)— The Christian Institute has said that difficulties are not a reason to give up on marriage, following a rise in online searches for divorce guidance.
Speaking to Premier Christian Radio, The Christian Institute’s Deputy Director for Communications Ciarán Kelly urged Christians to hold on to the importance of marriage in the face of it being attacked and devalued by society.
The Citizens Advice Bureau in the UK revealed that there was a more than 20 percent increase in the number of searches for “divorce” on its website during the first weekend of September in comparison to the same time last year.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!