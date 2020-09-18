‘Drag Queen’ Wins Democratic Primary Against Incumbent Who Voted Against ‘Gay Marriage’

GLASGOW, Del. — An openly homosexual Delaware man who moonlights as a drag queen has won the Democratic primary for state representative, defeating current Rep. Earl Jaques, Jr., a “moderate” lawmaker who voted against same-sex “marriage” in 2013, as well as a 2017 bill to “modernize” the state’s laws to align with Roe v. Wade.

Eric Morrison garnered 61 percent of the vote on Tuesday, while Jaques obtained 38 percent. The two were squaring off to represent the 27th district in Delaware’s House of Representatives. Jaques has held to the seat since 2009.

The two had censured each other in the race, with Morrison, 45, taking issue with Jaques’ voting record not aligning with the Democratic Party and Jaques, 72, baffled that Morrison would hold a “Dude Looks Like a Lady” drag show as a fundraiser for his campaign.

“My opponent claims to be a ‘Democratic moderate,'” Morrison tweeted on Sunday. “But I say that no real Democrat votes against a woman’s right to choose, LGBT equality, banning the barbaric practice of LGBT ‘conversion therapy,’ environmental protections, and preserving vital programs for seniors.”

Jaques had voted against a bill in 2017 that sought to “modernize[] Delaware’s laws on abortion to be consistent with the scope” of Roe v. Wade, and in 2013, he likewise voted down a bill that sought to homosexual “marriage” in the state. In 2018, he abstained from voting on legislation that banned “conversion therapy” for youth with unwanted same-sex attraction.

Last year, Jaques told the Delaware News-Journal that he didn’t think voters would elect a drag queen.

“That is so far off-base for our district, it’s unbelievable,” he stated. “You wonder what the point is. You can have fundraisers, I don’t care about that. But dressing in drag? Really?”

Jaques, who attends a United Methodist assembly, particularly noted that churches would not be supportive of such a candidate. Morrison has been performing in drag for over 20 years and goes by the name “Anita Mann.”

“I’m not sure he represents the people who attend those places of religion,” Jaques stated. “If he’s actually having a fundraiser in drag, I don’t think those churches would endorse that. … I’m just saying it’s a little different, that’s for sure.”

However, he later apologized for his comments after receiving criticism from House Democratic leadership, which reiterated its support for those who identify as “LGBT.”

“It is wrong to attempt to pass judgment or impose one person’s belief structure onto others,” Jaques said in a statement. “My job as a state representative is to represent all constituents of the 27th district, regardless of gender, race, creed, orientation or identity, period.”

The Philadelphia Gay News reports that, if elected, along with “with LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive rights [a.k.a. abortion], Morrison plans to support criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization, the expungement of records, campaign finance, elections and environmental protections.”

New York Governor and U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Jay, who later became president of Hornblower’s American Bible Society, once said in 1816 in a letter to John Murray, “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”

Founding father Noah Webster, known for penning the American dictionary, also wrote in exhorting fellow Christians, “When you become entitled to exercise the right of voting for public officers, let it be impressed on your mind that God commands you to choose for rulers just men who will rule in the fear of God.”

“The preservation of government depends on the faithful discharge of this duty. If the citizens neglect their duty and place unprincipled men in office, the government will soon be corrupted. Laws will be made, not for the public good so much as for selfish or local purposes, corrupt or incompetent men will be appointed to execute the laws, the public revenues will be squandered on unworthy men, and the rights of the citizen will be violated or disregarded.”

“If government fails to secure public prosperity and happiness, it must be because the citizens neglect the Divine Commands and elect bad men to make and administer the laws.”