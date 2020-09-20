Pakistani Police Arrest Men Accused of Killing Christian Neighbor

(International Christian Concern)– Police in Pakistan have announced the arrest of two men, Salman Khan and Suleman Khan, in Peshawar in connection with the killing a Christian in June. According to statements from the victim, he was shot because he was the only Christian living in what his assailants claimed was a Muslim neighborhood.
In June, Nadeem Joseph and his family were attacked by Muslim neighbors after moving into the TV Colony of Peshawar, the capital of the Khybar Pakhtunkhawa province in Pakistan.
Joseph and his mother-in-law were shot by Salman Khan and his brother, Suleman. Khan reportedly attacked Joseph and his family because they purchased a house in what Khan claimed was a Muslim neighborhood.
