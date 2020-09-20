Study Confirms Growth of Iranian Christians

(The Christian Institute) — New research shows the rapid growth of the church in Iran, with Iranian Christians now numbering around one million.
The study was conducted by The Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN). The Netherlands-based research group seeks to access the opinions of Iranians on sensitive issues that cannot be freely expressed under the Iranian state.
The survey of 50,000 Iranians, 90 percent of whom live in Iran, estimates that around 1.5 percent, approximately 750,000 to one million people, identified as Christian.
