Christian Sentenced to Death in Pakistan Files Appeal with High Court

(International Christian Concern) – On September 8, Asif Pervaiz was sentenced to death by a trial court in Lahore, Pakistan for allegedly committing blasphemy. The legal team defending Pervaiz filed an appeal with the Lahore High Court on September 14 seeking to overturn the death sentence.

Pervaiz, a 37-year-old Pakistani Christian, was convicted of committing blasphemy and sentenced to death for allegedly sending blasphemous text messages in 2013. According to the Pervaiz’s attorney, the death sentence was announced by the court despite there being “no evidence” to implicate his client in the case.

The initial blasphemy accusation against Pervaiz was made by a Muslim co-worker in October 2013.

