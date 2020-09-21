Man Who Identifies as Woman Wins Del. Democratic Primary by Landslide

WILMINGTON, Del. — A man who identifies as a woman won the Democratic primary for the Delaware state Senate on Tuesday, defeating his opponent by a landslide. He will now face a Republican challenger who serves as a church deacon and is running on family values.

Tim McBride, who goes by Sarah, received 91 percent of the vote as compared to fellow Democrat Joseph McCole, who obtained nearly nine percent of the vote.

“We are proving what is possible when neighbors come together,” he posted to Twitter upon learning the results. “This victory is not mine. It belongs to so many — our grassroots volunteers and donors, our cheerleaders and supporters. I am beyond proud. I am beyond grateful.”

McBride is a press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and became the first transgender speaker to address the Democratic National Convention in 2016. His presence on stage was met with much applause and cheering.

“Will we be a nation where there’s only one way to love, only one way to look and only one way to live?” McBride told those gathered. “Or will we be a nation where everyone has the freedom to live openly and equally?”

McBride also worked on Beau Biden’s campaign for Delaware attorney general and was a White House intern under the Obama administration.

He publicly began identifying as a woman in 2012 while student body president in college, as outlined in an open letter published by the outlets The Eagle and Delaware Liberal. McBride said that he buried his feelings in his love for politics for a time.

“By mid-fall, it had gotten to the point where I was living in my own head. With everything I did, from the mundane to the exciting, the only way I was able to enjoy it was if I re-imagined doing it as a girl,” he outlined. “I wasn’t really living anymore. My existence was experienced through imagination.”

Therefore, in his quest to find his “true self,” McBride began presenting himself as a woman and asked to be referred to under his chosen name, Sarah. In 2014, he married a woman who identified as man, Andrew McCray, until she died of cancer four days after they wed.

McBride will now square off against Republican candidate Steve Washington, an African American man who serves as deacon at Mount Zion Greater Harvest Ministries in Wilmington.

Washington is also a special education teacher at Talley Middle School, is commissioner of the Wilmington Housing Authority, and sits on the state Board of Parole as appointed by Gov. John Carney.

“Talking to Democrats, they already had their mind set. … I’m getting more of a response from the Republicans,” he told the Delaware News Journal. “I get a very good response about family, about values. … The structure of the family has been broken down, and we need to fix it.”

As previously reported, while some view transgenderism and gender confusion as a medical condition, Christians believe the matter is also, at its root, a spiritual issue — one that stems from the same predicament all men everywhere face without Christ.

The Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and have their very nature transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

2 Corinthians 5:15 says, “He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves but unto Him which died for them and rose again.”