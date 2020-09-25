The Power of Entire Muslim Families Coming to Faith in Jesus

Iraq (Mission Network News) — To be born into a Muslim family in Iraq is to be Muslim. Stepping out of that structure can lead to denouncement, persecution, and even death. That’s why Christians from Muslim backgrounds often hide their faith from family and friends.

However, Frontiers USA shared an encouraging story with us about one former Muslim father in Iraq who recently became a Christian. This man got to do something not many Christian fathers get to do: baptize his own son.

Uday came from a devout Muslim family, part of the 98 percent of Iraqis who are Muslim. Two decades ago, Uday encountered a missionary who shared the Gospel with him. This began Uday’s journey to Christ. When he met a worker from Frontiers USA, the two began studying the Bible together, and Uday’s faith began to flourish.

