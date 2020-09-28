Belfast Hotel Settles Claim After Canceling Pastor’s Biblical Marriage Event

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — A Belfast hotel has apologized unreservedly to a church minister after it forced him to abandon a public meeting supporting traditional marriage.

Harry Coulter said he had been “humiliated” by the Balmoral Hotel in Dunmurry when it halted the pro-marriage meeting and forced the 50 people attending to leave.

With the support of The Christian Institute, Coulter issued legal proceedings against the hotel for unlawful discrimination and breach of contract, but now says he “wholeheartedly accepts” the hotel management’s formal written apology.

In its letter, the hotel’s manager wrote: “On behalf of the owners, management and staff of The Balmoral Hotel, I write to express our sincere regret at the level of service you received at your function held in our Grand Ballroom on 9th October 2019.”

