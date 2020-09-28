Chinese Textbook Alters Biblical Account to Claim Jesus Stoned Adulteress, Said He Was a Sinner

(China Aid) — In the official “Chinese Professional Ethics and Law” textbook, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) altered a story in the Bible to better adapt to its philosophy.

In 2018, the Editorial and Reviewing Committee, a Chinese official educational organization, approved the book, edited by Zhongmei Pan, Gang Li and Baoyu Xu. This official textbook includes a story from the Bible, recorded in John 8. The plot of the heavily revised story totally contrasts its original meaning.

The original account records:

He (Jesus) stood up and said to them, “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.” … But when they heard it, they went away one by one, beginning with the older ones, and Jesus was left alone with the woman standing before him. Jesus stood up and said to her, “Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?” She said, “No one, Lord.” And Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you; go, and from now on sin no more.”

