Fearing Overturn of Roe, Attorney Says Ginsburg’s Death ‘Pushed’ Her to Join the Satanic Temple

An attorney who is concerned about the influence of Christianity in the political realm, especially in regard to “efforts to use religion to chip away” at abortion, says that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has drove her to join The Satanic Temple.

“I fear that American citizens are inching closer to living in a theocracy or dictatorship and that the checks meant to prevent this from happening are close to eroding beyond repair,” wrote Jamie Smith in an article published by the Huffington Post on Thursday. “I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times.”

She said that after learning of Ginsburg’s passing, she initially felt fear and “sat wondering what the future would hold for my daughters.”

“Their ability to live in a country where the religious beliefs of others would not play a role in their right to assert autonomy over their own bodies was suddenly, starkly, in danger,” Smith stated. “Traditional means of keeping abortion safe and legal seemed woefully inadequate to protect the rights that women in the generation before me had fought so hard to secure.”

She outlined that she connected with the tenets of The Satanic Temple, a national organization that is predominantly comprised of atheists who view Satan as a metaphor for rebellion.

As previously reported, two members of the The Satanic Temple, which goes by the motto “Thyself is thy master,” have unsuccessfully filed lawsuits to challenge abortion regulations in Missouri, citing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

The organization recently established a “religious ritual” when obtaining an abortion in an effort to obtain an exemption under the Act, apparently to angle its strategy to ensure that its acts are religious in nature and not deemed by the courts as merely political.

Smith says that she read the seven fundamental tenets of The Satanic Temple, including that “one’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone,” and they resonated with her.

“I realized, happily, that these were my people and that I had been a Satanist for several years without even knowing it,” she wrote. “When Justice Ginsburg’s death suddenly made combating the threats to reproductive rights and a government free from religious interference more urgent, I knew it was time to join them and support their conceptual and legal battles.”

As Smith fears the Supreme Court will be “lost for a generation or more to justices appointed for their religious beliefs” rather than their knowledge of the Constitution, she said, “I believe that the Satanic Temple ― and its members’ dedication to fighting for true freedom ― represents our best, last defense against anti-choice lawmakers who are seeking to assert power over women’s bodies and take away our right to choose.”

“We need creative, resolute thinkers who are willing to stand up for what they believe in and take concrete action to do so, and the Satanic Temple is full of those kind of people. I am proud to now count myself among their ranks.”

Proverbs 29:2 states, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

In 2 Chronicles 19:6, after setting judges throughout the land, King Jehoshaphat admonished, “Take heed what ye do, for ye judge not for man but for the Lord, who is with you in the judgment.”