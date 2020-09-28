Thousands of Children in South Sudan to Receive God’s Word at School

South Sudan (Mission Network News) — Bibles For The World plans to distribute thousands of New Testaments to children in South Sudan through a new ministry partnership.

South Sudan is the youngest sovereign country in the world. The nation has a large Christian population. President John Pudaite explains how Bibles For The World received this opportunity for Scripture distribution throughout the country.

“The minister of education is a strong believer in Jesus Christ. He invited our national partners to provide their curriculum, which is a Bible-based, early discipleship curriculum, to all the public schools the government schools in South Sudan,” he says.

