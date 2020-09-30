Pakistani Christian Woman Escapes Kidnapper, Reunites With Family

(International Christian Concern) – On Sept. 8, Mehwish Hidayat, a 22-year-old Christian, was reunited with her family after spending three months in captivity. In June, Khurram Shehzad, a Muslim, abducted Hidayat while she traveled to her job at a garment factory in Lahore, Pakistan.

According to Hidayat, Shehzad and several other armed men abducted her while she was waiting for the bus on June 3.

“It was around 7:30 in the morning when I left for the garment factory,” Hidayat told International Christian Concern (ICC). “I was waiting for my bus along with six to eight girls. Suddenly, two armed men appeared from a white car. They showed their guns and warned everyone not to interfere.”

