Controversial Down Syndrome Test Introduced in Scotland

(The Christian Institute) — The introduction of controversial prenatal screenings for Down syndrome in Scotland is very likely to lead to more abortions, a campaign group has warned.

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), which tests unborn babies for certain conditions more accurately, is now being implemented in NHS hospitals across Scotland.

But Don’t Screen Us Out has called on the Scottish government to consider the impact it will have on the number of children who may be aborted.

