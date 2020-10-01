Controversial Down Syndrome Test Introduced in Scotland

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Nathan Anderson

(The Christian Institute) — The introduction of controversial prenatal screenings for Down syndrome in Scotland is very likely to lead to more abortions, a campaign group has warned.

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), which tests unborn babies for certain conditions more accurately, is now being implemented in NHS hospitals across Scotland.

But Don’t Screen Us Out has called on the Scottish government to consider the impact it will have on the number of children who may be aborted.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Controversial Down Syndrome Test Introduced in Scotland added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →