Christianity Doesn’t Make the Cut for Subjects Allowed to Be Taught in Sudanese Schools

Sudan (Mission Network News) — Last month, the government of Sudan announced, yet again, that Christianity would not be on the list of permitted subjects to be taught in schools. Islam, however, made the cut.

This comes in contrast with Sudan’s recent decision to remove Islam as the national religion. Since former President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in the April 2019 coup, the new transitional government has removed the apostasy death sentence and even restored ownership of some church properties.

But the Sudanese education system shows that Christians are still considered second-class citizens. It is no surprise that Sudan even ranks as the seventh worst country to live as a Christian on Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List, a ranking of the most dangerous countries for Christians.

Continue reading this story >>