Pastor, Wife Working to Build Church, Orphanage in Haiti Killed in Home Invasion

CROIX-DES-BOUQUETS — A Haitian couple, who lived in the United States for a time and recently returned to Haiti as missionaries, have been killed in an armed home invasion outside of Port Au Prince.

According to reports, a local gang is believed to be responsible for the deaths of Jean Phillippe Quetant, 57, and his wife, Erna Plancher-Quetant, 54. The couple had moved to Florida years ago in search of a better life, and Quetant, a pastor, had once served at First Haitian Baptist Church in Fort Meyers.

A month ago, the two returned to Haiti to build a church and an orphanage. Mrs. Quentant’s brother, Jean Baptiste Corgelas, told the News Press that he urged his sister not to go as it was not safe.

“She looked at me and said ‘God will provide everything,'” he told the outlet.

Last Sunday, son Kevin Quetant received a phone call advising that his parents had been murdered in an armed home invasion. The attackers stole a number of a items from the house in the village of Croix-Des-Bouquets.

“Our father, Jean Phillippe, was a very well-known pastor who loved God and his community with all his soul,” a GoFundMe page for the family reads. “Jean Phillippe would often wake up nights and pray over their children as they slept. A true protector, loving father.”

“Our mother, Erma, was a dedicated frontline healthcare worker, working long hours in order to provide for her family. She would come home exhausted but always made sure she had her children ready for church every Sunday and a family dinner prepared every night,” it states.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



The page explains that with all but one of their children in college, and the youngest about ready to graduate from high school (the couple had triplets, as well as a son and daughter), Quetant felt it was time to move forward with his dream to start a church and orphanage in Haiti.

“They continued working hard to complete their dream of building a church, orphanage and providing new resources; such as food and clothing donation faith-based services, along with basic necessity needs for underserved community in Haiti,” it states.

But, weeks later, “Kevin received a devastating call, informing that both his mother and father were murdered at their home during the night in a home invasion by a local armed gang. … As you can imagine, this situation is beyond heartbreaking.”

As of press time, the Go Fund Me page has raised nearly $26K of the $28K goal. Tributes have been shared on the page as well.

“I worked with Erna for years in the health care setting. She had a heart of gold and was extremely caring and kind. Prayers [for] her entire family,” one comment states.

“Erna was a loving caretaker for my mother, Helene. She made my mother’s last year of life meaningful. She spoke her French with my mother, who just loved it. And she continued to be kind to my brother after my mother’s passing. She was a woman filled with lovingkindness,” another outlines.

“They [were] my second parents. They introduced me to God, [were] very loving and supportive, and their daughter is my best friend. They all mean the world to me,” a third shares.