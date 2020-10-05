Vulnerable on ‘Slippery Slope’ to Assisted Suicide, Warns Former Aide to UK Prime Minister Cameron

(The Christian Institute) — Society cannot be relied upon to protect vulnerable people if assisted suicide is legalized, a former speech writer to David Cameron has said.

Ian Birrell said moves “bubbling away in the political undercurrents” to change the law on assisted suicide in England and Wales would put those with autism, depression and learning disabilities at risk.

Westminster last debated changing the law in 2015, when MPs voted against the plans by 330 to 118 in a crushing defeat for assisted suicide activists.

