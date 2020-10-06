NJ Gov. Trumpets Proposal to Codify Roe Into State Law, Make Abortion Free Via Insurance Coverage

TRENTON, N.J. — The Democratic governor of New Jersey is trumpeting legislation that will seek to codify the “right” to an abortion into state law should Roe v. Wade ever be overturned by the Supreme Court, as well as to ensure that abortion and birth control are free by mandating private insurance companies to cover them with “no out-of-pocket costs.”

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal on his website on Friday, as well as on social media, writing, “New Jersey is the first state in the nation to announce legislation to protect and expand access to essential reproductive health care services in the wake of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

He additionally participated in a virtual event posted to YouTube, in which he and his wife, Tammy, joined others in talking about the “Reproductive Freedom Act,” presented by Sen. Loretta Weinberg, D-Teaneck, and Assemblywoman Valerie Huttle, D-Bergen.

“Justice Ginsburg’s life work gives us the courage to do more than sit idly by as New Jersey has wondered aloud whether the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade,” Murphy said. “As the anti-choice and — quite frankly — anti-woman movement surges … in other states, here in New Jersey, we are moved to act. We are seizing the moment to codify everyone’s full reproductive rights into law.”

“As much of today is a celebration of our own autonomy and a declaration to our unyielding commitment to the women of this state, we also know it is another day in our ongoing fight to protect the progress we have made,” Tammy Murphy also stated. “That progress is not a given, but here in New Jersey, we are committed to a stronger and fairer New Jersey for everyone.”

The “Reproductive Freedom Act” will enshrine the “right” to abortion into state law, so that if Roe is dismantled and deemed a state issue, the matter will already be codified in New Jersey by statute. It additionally will ensure that women can obtain birth control and abortions at “no out of pocket costs” and will revoke some current regulations — although Murphy did not specify which ones but generally stated that the measure will “break[] down medically-unnecessary restrictions.”

During an interview with NPR on Thursday, when speaking of the possibility that Roe may be overturned, Murphy said, “I hope to God that doesn’t happen, but we don’t want to take a chance that it could happen.”

As previously reported, last year, lawmakers in the states of Illinois and Vermont passed similar laws, which declared that abortion is a “fundamental right” and the unborn do “not have independent rights.”

In January 2019, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also generated outrage over the signing of the Reproductive Health Act, which similarly codifies Roe v. Wade into state law but also allows the unborn to be killed at any time if they are not expected to survive or if they are deemed to threaten the health or life of the mother. This caused some to state that Cuomo was allowing abortion up until birth in some instances.

Because of the New York law, which removed abortion in the first and second degree from the criminal code, a Queens man who killed his pregnant girlfriend by stabbing her in the abdomen, torso and neck was not charged in the baby’s death but only prosecuted for the murder of the woman.

“With New York’s law, we’re saying you can take a life and escape any punishment,” remarked Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-Wayne County. “How as a society can you allow that to happen?”

As previously reported, throughout history, Christians have plainly characterized abortion as murder in God’s eyes — an undoing of the very work of the Lord, who placed a precious living soul in the womb the mother.

“So low, gentleman, is the moral sense of community on this subject,” obstetrician Hugh Lennox Hodge said in his 1854 lecture on “Criminal Abortion.” “So ignorant are even the greater number of individuals, that even mothers in many instances shrink not at the commission of this crime, but will voluntarily destroy their own progeny, in violation of every natural sentiment, and in opposition to the laws of God and man.”

In his 1869 sermon entitled “Ante-Natal Infanticide”, E. Frank Howe, the pastor of the Congregational Church of Terre Haute, Indiana, said, “[I]t makes no matter that the victim cannot stretch out its hands in defense. … It matters not that it … can utter no cry of pain or reproach. The sacred gift of human life is taken — is deliberately taken, and this constitutes the crime, and that crime is murder.”

He lamented that “men and women place their own ease and pleasure above God’s law” and that “public opinion is so corrupted there is no voice of reproach,” forthrightly declaring, “Put what face upon it the community will, disguise it under whatever name you please, you can make no more or less of it than simple murder.”

The late preacher Lee Roy Shelton wrote in “The Crimes of Our Times”, “Life is cheap today to the average individual, but not to God. … God is concerned about that baby in the mother’s womb; He gave it. It came into being, I know, by normal process of a male’s and female’s being joined together as one, but it was God who gave the life in conception, and God alone has the right to say when it should be taken away.”

“Children are a heritage of the Lord; God alone gives little children; therefore, woe be unto that woman or man who destroys them, whether in the womb or out of the womb,” he said.

And while a common argument about abortion pertains to “bodily autonomy,” 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 states, “Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

