Indian Christians in ‘Fear and Shock’ After Extremists Warn Leave Faith or Die

(Barnabas Fund) — Christians were warned “to leave their faith or face fatal consequences” before around 16 of their homes were razed by extremists in India’s Chhattisgarh state on Sept. 22 and 23.

The series of “brazen and perilous” attacks by extremists on three villages in the district of Kondagaon have left the Christian victims in a state of “fear and shock,” according to the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI).

