Pastor in Northeast India Arrested for Constructing an ‘Illegal’ Church

(International Christian Concern) – According to The Arunchal Times, the pastor of Tawang Revival Church, Pastor Joseph Singhi, was arrested by police in Tawang for allegedly constructing an illegal church. Pastor Singhi was later released on bail, but the controversy over the church continues.

According to the Christian community of Tawang, located in India’s Arunchal Pradesh state, the church in question has existed since 1999 and is the only church in Tawang. For the past 21 years, the leaders of the Arunchal Pradesh Christian Revival Church Council (APCRCC) have sought a land allotment for the church building. The allotment has not been forthcoming.

