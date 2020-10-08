Both Pence and Harris Dodge VP Debate Question on What They Want Their State to Do if Roe Overturned

SALT LAKE CITY — During Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate for the 2020 election, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief and moderator Susan Page asked both Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris what they specifically would want their state to do if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Neither gave a direct answer as Pence simply reiterated that he is pro-life and Harris said she would always “fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body.”

Page noted that Monday will commence the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination, and noted that if confirmed, she would tilt the court to a “conservative majority and make it likely open to more abortion restrictions, even to overturning the landmark Roe V Wade ruling.”

“Access to abortion would then be up to the states,” she said, then turned the question to Pence.

“Vice President Pence, you’re the former governor of Indiana. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want Indiana to do? Would you want your home state to ban all abortions?” Page asked.

Pence proceeded to speak highly of Barrett and express his hope that her faith would not be attacked during the confirmation process. He later returned to the question, but did not say one way or the other if he would want Indiana to outlaw all abortions as asked.

“I couldn’t be more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life. I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it,” Pence said, “and this is another one of those cases where there’s such a dramatic contrast.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support taxpayer funding of abortion all the way up to the moment of birth — late term abortion. They want to increase funding to Planned Parenthood of America,” he continued. “For our part, I would never presume how Judge Amy Coney Barrett would rule on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we’ll continue to stand strong for the right to life.”

Harris likewise did not speak with specificity on what she would like California to do if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Page similarly asked her, “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want California to do? Would you want your home state to enact no restrictions on access to abortion?”

Harris began by taking offense at Pence’s remark that Barrett would be scrutinized because of her religion, arguing that “Joe Biden and I both are people of faith.” Biden identifies as Roman Catholic, like Barrett, and Harris identifies as Baptist, although her mother also took her to a Hindu temple as a child.

“[T]o your point, Susan, the issues before us couldn’t be more serious,” she said. “There’s the issue of choice and I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision and not that [of] Donald Trump, and the vice president, Michael Pence.”

Harris then digressed into discussion about the Affordable Care Act, rather than providing an answer to what she would want the state of California to do if Roe is overturned.

“Let’s also look at what else is before the court. It’s the Affordable Care Act, like literally in the midst of a public health pandemic when over 210,000 people have died, and 7 million people probably have what will be in the future considered a preexisting condition because you contracted the virus,” she went on.

As previously reported, Christians throughout history have decried abortion as murder, no matter the reason. The late preacher Lee Roy Shelton wrote in “The Crimes of Our Times” in a section on abortion:

“When killing anyone, the murderer is guilty of taking the life which God has given, and therefore he is ‘playing God’ by saying when and how a man should die. But God doesn’t look lightly upon those who try to take His place.”

“God has given us the Sixth Commandment as a fence about human life to preserve it, for it is sacred to Him. Yes, the Bible declares human life to be sacred. It is a divine creation, mysterious and magnificent in its beginning and possibility, utterly beyond the control or comprehension of any human being. It is never to be taken away at the will of anyone, for how can they tell the full meaning of that life and what it will bring forth?”

“The revelation of God made to man out of His blessed Word proves that He has purposes for every individual and for the [human] race, stretching far beyond the present moment or manifestation; and to terminate a single life is to set yourselves up as wiser and superior to God. The immensity of the issues of death is so great that there can be no sin against humanity, and accordingly, against God, greater than that of taking a human life.”

Please visit Christian News Network’s Outlaw Abortion page to help us work to abolish the worldwide holocaust.

