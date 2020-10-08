Pastor Left Hospitalized After Mob Attack in Northern India

(International Christian Concern) – On October 4, a pastor in India’s Uttar Pradesh state was brutally attacked after they falsely accused the pastor of being involved in forced conversions. The attack left the pastor hospitalized with serious injuries, including multiple bone fractures.

On the day of the incident, a mob of 10 to 12 people wearing saffron scarves attacked Pastor Robinson and 50 other Christians who had gathered for worship in Sangrampur, located in the Badaun district. The assailants carried wooden clubs and swords and barged into a Christian home where Pastor Robinson was leading worship.

