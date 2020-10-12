UK National Health Service ‘Gender Identity’ Clinic Defends Giving ‘Sex Swap’ Drugs to Youth

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — NHS England’s only gender identity clinic has defended prescribing hormone blockers to children as young as ten.

Fenella Morris QC, representing the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, told the High Court this past week that several ten-year-olds had already received the drugs at their clinic.

Detransitioner Keira Bell is taking action against the Trust to make it illegal for children to be prescribed hormone treatments.

Speaking on behalf of the Trust in London, Morris claimed that some young children were able to decide to take the blockers, but admitted conversations with them required “imagination” due their “potentially limited” life experience.

