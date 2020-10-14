Lawyers and Activists Call on Judiciary to Overturn Decision to Remove Child From Adoptive Christian Couple

By on No Comment

(Article18) One hundred and twenty lawyers and activists have written an open letter to the head of the judiciary in Iran, asking him to overturn a court’s decision to remove a two-year-old girl from her adoptive parents because they are Christian converts.

Sam Khosravi and his wife Maryam Falahi’s appeal against the ruling, issued in July, was rejected last month, despite the judge in his initial ruling acknowledging that their daughter, Lydia, felt an “intense emotional attachment” to them. The judge also said there was “zero chance” another adoptive family would be found for Lydia, given her chronic health problems.

Now, in a letter published by Iran-based Borna and Ensaf news agencies, the signatories have called on the head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, to annul the verdict, which they say goes against both national and international law.

As a signatory to the international Convention on the Rights of the Child, they say Iran is duty bound first of all to consider the child’s wellbeing, and that Iran’s own constitution makes no reference to a person’s religion when denoting who is eligible to adopt a child.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lawyers and Activists Call on Judiciary to Overturn Decision to Remove Child From Adoptive Christian Couple added by on
View all posts by Article18 →