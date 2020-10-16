Six Nigerian Christians Killed in Fresh Fulani Militant Attack on Beleaguered Plateau State Village

(Barnabas Fund) — Six people were murdered, including the acting village head, and three seriously injured in an attack by armed Fulani militants on Oct. 5 in Wereng, a beleaguered Christian village in Plateau State.

The heavily armed attackers, who were wearing police uniforms according to eyewitnesses, sporadically fired their guns as they stormed the small community around 9.00 pm, causing a number of villagers to flee their homes.

Continue reading this story >>