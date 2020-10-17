Christians in India Who Refused to Deny Faith Left Devastated After Attack by Extremists

(International Christian Concern) – On Sept. 22, members of the Sarya Adivasi Samaj (SAM) group summoned 15 Christian families to a meeting in Kakadabeda village, located in the Kondagoan district of India’s Chhattisgarh state. At this meeting, the Christians were told they had to recant their faith or be forced to leave their homes.

When the Christians refused, the religious fanatics attacked.

“We have been tortured for almost three weeks,” Suraj Bhagel, a survivor of the September 22 attack, told International Christian Concern (ICC). Following the assault, SAM members demolished all the 15 Christian families’ homes. Fearing further violence, the Christians fled into the forest and took shelter in nearby villages.

“We returned to our village only to see the devastation,” Bhagel continued. “Rubble, broken utensils, scattered clothes, and broken cycles and motorbikes were all around us. Our situation is very pathetic. We are living in broken houses that are just roofless walls. We are also unheard and unattended by the authorities.”

Continue reading this story >>