Iranian Christian Spared New Prison Term as Prosecutor Throws Out Fresh Charges

(Barnabas Fund) — Iranian Christian convert Ebrahim Firouzi, who has already spent six years in prison and nearly a year in internal exile because of his faith, was cleared of fresh charges on Sept. 27.

The prosecutor dismissed the latest accusations against Ebrahim after a ten-minute hearing.

“The reports by agents from the Ministry of Intelligence was the only ‘evidence’ against me, which was just a bunch of unsubstantiated claims with nothing to support it,” said Ebrahim.

The 33-year-old had been summoned to the prosecutor’s office on new charges of “insulting the sacred,” which carries a maximum five-year jail sentence, and “propaganda against the state through promoting the Christian faith,” punishable by up to a year in prison.

