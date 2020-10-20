Printers in China Face Fines, Arrest and Closure for Publishing Christian Material

(Barnabas Fund) — The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is stepping up enforcement of its ban on the printing of Christian and other religious material by threatening printers and reprographics businesses with closure, and owners and staff with large fines or imprisonment.

The manager of a print business in Luoyang city, in the central province of Henan, said he was refusing all orders relating to religious books and materials.

“Any religious content makes the issue political, not religious,” he said. “Although banners on the streets say people are allowed religious beliefs, the only faith they can practice freely is that in the Communist Party.”

