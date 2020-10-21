Homosexuals ‘Have a Right to a Family’: ‘Francis’ Becomes First ‘Pope’ to Support Same-Sex Civil Unions

Photo Credit: Jeon Han/Flikr/Wikipedia

ROME — In a documentary released in Rome on Wednesday, Roman Catholic leader Jorge Bergoglio, also known as “Pope Francis,” said that he believes homosexuals have a “right to a family” and that he supports civil unions as a legal covering.

“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family,” he stated in the movie “Francesco” by Evgeny Afineevsky, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival. “Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it.”

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the Vatican head continued. “I stood up for that.”

According to the Catholic News Agency, the documentary also tells the story of Bergoglio encouraging two men in a relationship to raise their children in church.

“He didn’t mention what was his opinion on my family. Probably he’s following the doctrine on this point,” one of the men states.

According to reports, the documentary is not the first time that Bergoglio has expressed support for civil unions, although it is his first as “pope.” Formerly the archbishop of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio is said to have told others behind closed doors then that he is okay with the concept.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

