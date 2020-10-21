President of US-Based Human Rights, Religious Liberties Group China Aid Receives Death Threats

By on No Comment

Public domain

(Mission Network News) Bob Fu, the president of China Aid, has received death threats and currently is being protected by U.S. law enforcement.

China Aid is an international human rights organization that seeks to expose the human rights violations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and promote religious freedom in the country.

The source of these threats? China Aid is pointing the finger at Guo Wengui, a disgraced Chinese businessman who fled to the United States after being accused by Chinese authorities of bribery, fraud, and money laundering. He now runs popular social media platforms, on which he encourages violence against those who speak out against the CCP.

Fu frequently criticizes the CCP, especially their persecution of different religious and ethnic groups.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President of US-Based Human Rights, Religious Liberties Group China Aid Receives Death Threats added by on
View all posts by Mission Network News →