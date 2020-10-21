President of US-Based Human Rights, Religious Liberties Group China Aid Receives Death Threats

(Mission Network News) — Bob Fu, the president of China Aid, has received death threats and currently is being protected by U.S. law enforcement.

China Aid is an international human rights organization that seeks to expose the human rights violations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and promote religious freedom in the country.

The source of these threats? China Aid is pointing the finger at Guo Wengui, a disgraced Chinese businessman who fled to the United States after being accused by Chinese authorities of bribery, fraud, and money laundering. He now runs popular social media platforms, on which he encourages violence against those who speak out against the CCP.

Fu frequently criticizes the CCP, especially their persecution of different religious and ethnic groups.

