Woman With Down Syndrome Challenges UK Abortion Law: ‘It Makes Me Feel Like I Shouldn’t Exist’

By on No Comment

(The Christian Institute) A woman with Down syndrome has been given permission to challenge the current law on abortion at the High Court.

Heidi Crowter and fellow campaigner Máire Lea-Wilson say the law discriminates against unborn babies with the condition.

In the UK, abortion is permitted up to 24 weeks for most reasons but is available up to birth for children deemed to have a “severely life-limiting condition” — including Down syndrome.

