Scottish Government’s Attempt to Redefine ‘Woman’ to Be Challenged in Court

(The Christian Institute) Campaigners have been granted a judicial review over a Scottish government move to redefine the meaning of “woman.”

For Women Scotland (FWS) have taken legal action against the government for including men who identify as female in a law designed to address the number of women on public boards.

FWS claims that the definition of “woman” was altered in the Gender Representation on Public Boards Act 2018 following pressure from the Scottish Trans Alliance.

