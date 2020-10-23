Chinese Pastor Recounts Persecution of His Church and Family

ZHAOTONG, Yunnan Province (ChinaAid) — During an interview with a reporter on Oct. 19, Wang Hai, a Miao pastor, talked about persecutions he and the church he pastors routinely experience.
According to Hai, government officials have relentlessly harassed him and his family. They have ransacked his home, as well as those of other church members. Officials have also arrested Hai and others in the church. As a result, the church cannot function normally.
Those living in the Miao village, the location of the church, do not have access to access to electricity, roads of faucet water. Due to their poverty, they cannot move to other areas.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!