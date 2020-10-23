Church Service in Central India Raided by Mob of Hindu Nationalists

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Ron James/Pixabay

(International Christian Concern) On Oct. 16, a Christian worship service was attacked by a mob of radical Hindu nationalists in India’s Madhya Pradesh state. After being falsely accused of engaging in forced religious conversions, a pastor and seven other Christians were taken into police custody for questioning.

According to Pastor Dhanlal Pargi, 30 to 35 radical Hindu nationalists barged into a worship service taking place at India Gospel Church in Talabodi village, located in the Ratlam district. The mob, led by Bharat Gujjar and Bhavish Gujjar, confronted Pastor Mangilal Pargi and told him that Christian worship should not take place in the village.

“Members of the mob pulled the Bible from Pastor’s hands and yell at him saying that ‘reading this Bible leads to many professing Christianity,’” Pargi told International Christian Concern (ICC). “They went on to tell Pastor that they would not allow this to happen.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Church Service in Central India Raided by Mob of Hindu Nationalists added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →