Church Service in Central India Raided by Mob of Hindu Nationalists

(International Christian Concern) – On Oct. 16, a Christian worship service was attacked by a mob of radical Hindu nationalists in India’s Madhya Pradesh state. After being falsely accused of engaging in forced religious conversions, a pastor and seven other Christians were taken into police custody for questioning.

According to Pastor Dhanlal Pargi, 30 to 35 radical Hindu nationalists barged into a worship service taking place at India Gospel Church in Talabodi village, located in the Ratlam district. The mob, led by Bharat Gujjar and Bhavish Gujjar, confronted Pastor Mangilal Pargi and told him that Christian worship should not take place in the village.

“Members of the mob pulled the Bible from Pastor’s hands and yell at him saying that ‘reading this Bible leads to many professing Christianity,’” Pargi told International Christian Concern (ICC). “They went on to tell Pastor that they would not allow this to happen.”

Continue reading this story >>