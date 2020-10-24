Poland’s Highest Court Rules Law Allowing Abortion of Babies With Defects Is Unconstitutional

(The Christian Institute) — Poland’s highest court has ruled that abortions on the grounds of disability will no longer be permitted.

The Constitutional Tribunal ruled that the current law is unconstitutional. It is under this law that 98 percent of the country’s abortions are carried out, including for conditions such as Down syndrome. …

In its ruling, the tribunal stated that “the unborn child, as a human being who is entitled to inherent and inalienable dignity, is a subject having the right to life, and the legal system must guarantee due protection for this central good.”

