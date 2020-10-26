Chinese Communist Party Fines Hotel for Allowing Christians to Hold Religious Activities

XIAMEN, Fujian Province (ChinaAid)  On Oct. 16, the Bureau of Culture and Tourism of Siming District, Xiamen and Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs of Xiamen jointly issued a notice, charging that Xiamen Sea View Garden Hotel Co., Ltd. violated the Regulations on Religious Affairs.

The hotel provided a gathering place for Christians several times from June 28 to Aug. 9. Following Article 40 and Article 71 of the official regulations, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities issued a warning to the hotel and ordered them to pay a fine of 20,000 yuan (USD $23,640).

Additionally, officials confiscated the money Christians spent in the hotel, totaling 8,300 yuan (USD $1,241). Authorities warned other hotels in this district not to accept Christians or believers of other religions for religious activities.

