Chinese Communist Party Fines Hotel for Allowing Christians to Hold Religious Activities

XIAMEN, Fujian Province (ChinaAid) — On Oct. 16, the Bureau of Culture and Tourism of Siming District, Xiamen and Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs of Xiamen jointly issued a notice, charging that Xiamen Sea View Garden Hotel Co., Ltd. violated the Regulations on Religious Affairs.

The hotel provided a gathering place for Christians several times from June 28 to Aug. 9. Following Article 40 and Article 71 of the official regulations, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities issued a warning to the hotel and ordered them to pay a fine of 20,000 yuan (USD $23,640).

Additionally, officials confiscated the money Christians spent in the hotel, totaling 8,300 yuan (USD $1,241). Authorities warned other hotels in this district not to accept Christians or believers of other religions for religious activities.

