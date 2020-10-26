Md. Man Who Identifies as Woman Running for Congress Against Incumbent Republican Rep.

FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man who identifies as a woman is running for U.S. Congress in an effort to unseat Republican Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore region.

“We know Rep. Harris stands in voting against veterans, women, mental health, CARES Act, environmental projects, LGBTQ persons, OB/GYN care, and abortions. His answer to us is by voting “no” for us all. It’s time to #VoteMia in 2020 to remove Rep. Harris,” Democratic candidate Mia Mason told the Salisbury Daily Times.

A veteran of the Navy and National Guard, Mason’s focuses include education, infrastructure and healthcare, as well as the economy and “LGBT” issues. He has recorded various position videos, which includes a brief recording expressing his belief in keeping abortion legal.

Mason has also expressed support for the Equality Act, a bill that would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act — which currently prohibits discrimination on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin” — to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the protected classes.

As previously reported, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that, if elected, one of his priorities for the first 100 days in office is to push for congressional passage of the Equality Act.

Faith-based groups believe it would have numerous ramifications, from prohibiting hospitals from declining transgender related surgeries, to allowing biological men in women’s sports, to barring Christian schools from firing an individual for engaging in same-sex behavior against the school’s lifestyle policy.

The 2019 version of the Equality Act proposed in Congress specifically stated that religion cannot be cited to protect one’s actions if sued, outlining, “The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 shall not provide a claim concerning, or a defense to a claim under, a covered title, or provide a basis for challenging the application or enforcement of a covered title.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



In a recent discussion posted to YouTube, Mason said that he believes people are “scared” of homosexuals and transgenders “having equality because they weren’t taught better.”

“It is based on their religious freedoms that they are also scared, because that is what they were taught,” he stated. “They want to be able to allow that to be their form of discrimination to stand up on their own two feet and be objectionable to what they believe in and force their belief on others, which is wrong.”

“So even if you’re an atheist, or anybody else out there, Baptist, Protestant, you have to understand that there are more than just you and your religion out there,” Mason continued. “And that’s why we have to have laws that are broad and encompassing of all of [us].”

Speaking to the Washington Blade last week, Mason stated, “I can’t wait to be able to serve everyone and go into Congress and plant my pride flag and my trans flag in there. I have this opportunity to demonstrate that running for Congress is something that’s earned. I don’t necessarily need to have the label of being first, but I’m proud to represent my community.”

New York Governor and U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Jay, who later became president of Hornblower’s American Bible Society, once said in 1816 in a letter to John Murray, “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”

Founding father Noah Webster, known for penning the American dictionary, also wrote in exhorting fellow Christians, “When you become entitled to exercise the right of voting for public officers, let it be impressed on your mind that God commands you to choose for rulers just men who will rule in the fear of God.”