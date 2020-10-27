Harassment Becomes the New Norm for Members of Sichuan Church

(International Christian Concern) – An elder and a worshiper from Sichuan’s heavily persecuted Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) were taken away again during the Sunday service.

Elder Li Yingqiang, who only recently moved back with his family to Sichuan to shepherd the house church, after being forced to live in his hometown in Hubei, has been closely watched and harassed by the local authorities. On Oct. 24, Li was taken away by the police around 8:30 am during ERCC online worship service. He only was able to return home at 3 pm, when the service was already over.

His Twitter account, which he uses to share updates about his family, was also attacked and he has not been able to recover his account.

