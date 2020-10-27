Harassment Becomes the New Norm for Members of Sichuan Church

(International Christian Concern) – An elder and a worshiper from Sichuan’s heavily persecuted Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) were taken away again during the Sunday service.
Elder Li Yingqiang, who only recently moved back with his family to Sichuan to shepherd the house church, after being forced to live in his hometown in Hubei, has been closely watched and harassed by the local authorities. On Oct. 24, Li was taken away by the police around 8:30 am during ERCC online worship service. He only was able to return home at 3 pm, when the service was already over.
His Twitter account, which he uses to share updates about his family, was also attacked and he has not been able to recover his account.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!