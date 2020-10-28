‘At No Stage’ Should Medics Show ‘Bias Toward Abortion’ if Abnormality Detected, Says UK Minister of Care

(The Christian Institute) — Medics should not show “any bias towards abortion” if they suspect there may be a problem with a pregnancy, the Minister for Care has said.

Helen Whately, Conservative MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, made the remarks during a parliamentary debate to mark Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

In the UK, abortion is permitted up to 24 weeks for most reasons but is available up to birth for children diagnosed with a disability. This includes Down syndrome.

Continue reading this story >>