Man Who Identifies as Woman Files Complaint Against Beauty Pageant for Not Allowing Him to Compete

TORONTO — A man who identifies as a woman has filed a human rights complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants, which hosts contests for women and girls, for not allowing him to compete in the “28 and older” division.

According to reports, Jonathan Yaniv, who goes by the name Jessica, applied to be a participant in the pageant in May 2019.

Galaxy Pageants allows males who identify as females to compete but only if they have so-called “fully transitioned.” This information is noted in paperwork and on the organization’s website.

The Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing the pageant, says that one of the reasons for this rule is because the contestants undress and change their clothes in common areas — including girls as young as six. No males are allowed in the room, not even their fathers, in order to protect their privacy

In learning that Yaniv is “transgender” and retains his birth anatomy, he was not permitted to proceed and reminded of Galaxy Pageants’ policy.

Therefore, Yaniv has filed a human rights complaint, accusing the organization of illegal discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression and sex, under the Ontario Civil Rights Code. In addition to seeking a declaration from the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, Yaniv is requesting $10k in damages for “injury to dignity and feelings.”

Yaniv, who characterizes himself as a “lesbian warrior princess” on social media, has filed more than a dozen complaints before, specifically against beauticians in the Vancouver area who refused to wax his legs and a male unmentionable.

The tribunal dismissed the complaints, opining, “Yaniv’s predominant motive in filing [his] waxing complaints is not to prevent or remedy alleged discrimination, but to target small businesses for personal financial gain. In many of these complaints, she is also motivated to punish racialized and immigrant women based on her perception that certain ethnic groups, namely South Asian and Asian communities, are ‘taking over’ and advancing an agenda hostile to the interests of LGBTQ+ people.”

In commenting on Yaniv’s latest complaint, the Justice Center said that it is important for women and girls to have privacy — and without risking seeing a man’s private parts.

“Biological women and girls must continue to have the freedom to associate with other biological women and girls in activities that serve their unique interests and needs as females,” remarked staff attorney Allison Kindle Pejovic. “Further, this beauty pageant has already made reasonable accommodations for fully transitioned transgender females without male genitals,”

“It is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have safe, secure female-only places where they won’t have to worry about seeing male genitals, or having individuals with male genitals looking at them,” she said.

THE GOSPEL

While some view transgenderism and gender confusion as a medical condition, Christians believe the matter is also, at its root, a spiritual issue — one that stems from the same predicament all men everywhere face without Christ.

The Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said that men must be born again, and have their very nature transformed by the Spirit from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the Kingdom of God (John 3:3-8).

Romans 6:12-13 declares, “Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof. Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin, but yield yourselves unto God as those that are alive from the dead and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God.”

The late Anglican preacher J.C. Ryle once explained, “The Lord Jesus has undertaken everything that His people’s souls require — not only to deliver them from the guilt of their sins by His atoning death but from the dominion of their sins by placing in their hearts the Holy Spirit; not only to justify them but also to sanctify them.”

