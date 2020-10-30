Bibles Delivered to Yali Tribe 52 Years After First Missionaries Martyred

Indonesia (Mission Network News) — A plane laden with 2,400 Bibles was recently welcomed by the joyful chanting and swaying of Yali tribal women in Papua, Indonesia. The Yali people requested more Bibles in their native language and Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) was eager to respond.

What makes this particular flight so remarkable is a story of God’s faithfulness that actually began 52 years ago. Another Yali tribe in the same valley laid in wait for another pair of missionaries. However, in this early encounter, it was not a welcome committee but an ambush.

The two missionaries — Stan Dale and Phil Masters — were there to scout an airstrip that would allow easier access to reach the Yali people with the Gospel. The Yali attacked the two men and shot them with over 200 arrows until they succumbed to their wounds.

The story could have ended there …

