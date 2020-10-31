Mother Refuses to Abort Down Syndrome Daughter 15 Times

(The Christian Institute) — Mothers have shared how they stood up to pressure to abort their children after they were diagnosed with Down syndrome.

One said she was pressured to abort her daughter 15 times and was told at 38 weeks pregnant that she could change her mind right up until being induced.

Emma Mellor explained that “even though we made it really clear that it wasn’t an option for us” they “really seemed to push and really seemed to want us to terminate.”

Continue reading this story >>