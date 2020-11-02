Pastor of Chinese House Church Taken Away by the Police

China (International Christian Concern) – On Oct. 25, the pastor of Enguang Church in Guizhou’s Guiyang city and his wife were allegedly taken away from their home at night by local security officials.

According to Twitter user @luohanguo, pastor Wu Xuechao who serves at the house church was first brought home last Sunday. After the authorities conducted a search in his home, without showing any legal document, he and his wife Yang Wei were both taken away.

The couple have three young children, ranging from nearly two-year-old to seven years old. Wu’s parents are currently taking care of them, as the couple have not been heard from since.

Continue reading this story >>