Pastor of Chinese House Church Taken Away by the Police

China (International Christian Concern)– On Oct. 25, the pastor of Enguang Church in Guizhou’s Guiyang city and his wife were allegedly taken away from their home at night by local security officials.
According to Twitter user @luohanguo, pastor Wu Xuechao who serves at the house church was first brought home last Sunday. After the authorities conducted a search in his home, without showing any legal document, he and his wife Yang Wei were both taken away.
The couple have three young children, ranging from nearly two-year-old to seven years old. Wu’s parents are currently taking care of them, as the couple have not been heard from since.
