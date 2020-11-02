Vile, Blasphemous ‘Thank God for Abortion Anthem’ Blasts Church Interference, Demands Bodily ‘Sovereignty’

A vile and blasphemous rap video recently posted online by the movements Thank God for Abortion and Shout Your Abortion shows abortion advocates dancing in a church, including a choir with “abortion” sashes around their necks, as the song blasts interference from the Church and State and demands bodily “sovereignty” and “legal, safe and free” abortion.

The “Thank God for Abortion Anthem” is led by Viva Ruiz of the Thank God for Abortion movement, who appears in the video as the “abortion pope” and wears a mitre with the word “abortion” sprawled across it in gold. She also dons a clergy stole with the phrase “Thank God for abortion” in large letters.

“God is cool with me/[Expletive] the State; they just can’t take it,” Ruiz says, while giving a middle finger to the camera. “God is cool with me/[Expletive] the Church; they only fake it.”

“God is cool with me/She says, ‘Girl, you know I love you,'” she continues, referring to the Almighty with a feminine pronoun at first. “God is cool with me/He says, ‘Girl, you know I got you.'”

The majority of the recording is about autonomy and the assertion that neither the Church or State has the right keep women from obtaining an abortion. It calls upon “fascist politicians” and “Christian fundamentalists” to “get with it,” and includes sexually suggestive bodily movements.

As previously reported, Ruiz was behind the “Thank God for Abortion” float that appeared in the 2018 New York City Pride Parade.

“Queer people, gay people, trans people, and people of faith all have abortions,” a comment from Ruiz under the video reads. “I have had two abortions, am Latinx, queer, fluid, and Christian. We know that God loves us and we are blessed.”

“Blocking access to abortion is racist, is classist, is ableist, is gender-based violence. We demand that everyone, regardless of faith, stand with us for reproductive freedom under the banner of bodily autonomy: we belong to ourselves.”

However, during the Oct. 28 broadcast of Answers News from the Kentucky-based apologetics ministry Answers in Genesis, co-host Avery Foley noted that Ruiz’ assertion that “we belong to ourselves” is “completely antithetical to the biblical view that we belong to Christ and we are accountable to God for our actions.”

She stated that she was especially disgusted by the lyric “The love of Christ compels me,” which actually comes from 2 Corinthians 5:14 and says exactly opposite of what Ruiz intended by her statement.

“It is because of Christ’s love that we live for the One who died for us. We die to ourselves because of the love of Christ,” Foley explained. “Jesus Christ emptied himself, gave up the glories of Heaven, condescended to come down to this world to live in a sin-cursed and a broken world to suffer, to be tempted in every way just as we are, to willingly go to the cross, to be mocked, to be beaten, to be scorned, to die in the place of sinful human beings in order that we might have eternal life.”

“She’s taking that and she’s saying [about] all that Christ did on the cross …. [that] the love of Christ compels me to murder my own child and to encourage others to murder their own child and to defend the choice to murder children,” Foley lamented. “She’s taking the love of Christ and completely twisting it and making it all about a selfish, self-centered choice and celebrating and worshiping that.”

The verse following — 2 Corinthians 5:15 — teaches, “He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves but unto Him which died for them and rose again.”

1 Corinthians 6:20 also states, “For ye are bought with a price. Therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

As previously reported, statistics show that the vast majority of women obtaining abortions are unmarried, meaning that they are first engaged in the sin of fornication, which the Bible speaks much about.

1 Corinthians 6:13 outlines, “Now the body is not for fornication but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body.”

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5,7-8 likewise instructs, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor, not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

“For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man but God who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Galatians 5:23 says that one of the fruits of the Spirit is self-control, adding, “And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts.”