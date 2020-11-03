Papuan Pastor Allegedly Killed by an Indonesian Soldier

Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – According to an independent investigation, a soldier from the Indonesian Army tortured and shot dead a 67-year-old Protestant pastor during a search for missing weapons and the whereabouts of separatists last September in Indonesia’s restive Papua province.

Pastor Yeremia Zanambani was found dead with gunshot wounds in a pig shed in Hitadipa, Papua on Sept. 19, sparking outrage and pressure from church groups for an investigation.

Indonesia’s human rights commission (Komnas HAM) issued a report on Monday, calling the killing as “extra-judicial.” Wounds from a sharp weapon were also found on the pastor.

