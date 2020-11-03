World Mission Taking Water, Audio Bibles Into Kenyan ‘No Man’s Zone’

Kenya (Mission Network News) — The vast majority of Gospel ministry in Kenya takes place in Nairobi and other western parts of the country. Venture north towards the Kenya-Somalia border and things can get dicey for followers of Christ. However, that is exactly what World Mission and their partners are doing.

World Mission’s Greg Kelley says they are reaching out to the Pokot people in northern Kenya with the Gospel. Kenya is just coming out of a major locust infestation and is still in the midst of a years-long drought. The people are struggling. What’s more, the Pokot are often in conflict with their rivals, the Turkana people, for resources like land and cattle.

“They say it’s a ‘No Man’s Zone,’” Kelley says. “You go through military and police checkpoints, and they’re like, ‘Are you sure you want to go down this road?’ But we know where we’re going — places where the Gospel needs to get to. That’s why we go there.”

