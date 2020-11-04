Louisiana Voters Approve ‘No Right to Abortion’ State Constitutional Amendment

Voters in Louisiana approved a ballot initiative on Tuesday that adds a sentence to the state Constitution noting that the document cannot be construed to find a “right to abortion” in the state. However, the move will not affect any laws in Louisiana unless the issue of abortion is sent back to the states via an overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Amendment 1, also known as the No Right to Abortion in Constitution amendment, adds text to the Louisiana Declaration of Rights that reads, “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

According to the latest tally, the measure passed by 62.1% to 37.9%, or 1.2 million votes in favor to 778K votes against.

As previously reported, the measure was authored by Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, and supported by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Jackson describes herself and the governor as “whole-life Democrats,” meaning that they view the term pro-life more broadly to include wages, health care, Medicaid, criminal justice reform, and other aspects of everyday life.

“In Louisiana, Democrats consider themselves whole-life Democrats, which means we say we fight for life from the womb to the tomb. So, we fight for everyone’s life,” Jackson told radio station WBUR in June.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

