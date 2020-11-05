Chinese Christian Summoned for Speaking on ‘Christianity and Chinese Culture’

China (International Christian Concern) – Ran Yunfei, a Chinese writer and a high-profile democracy activist who converted to Christianity in 2016, was briefly summoned on Nov. 4 by the police after he gave a lecture in the webinar titled “Christianity and Chinese Culture.”

Ran, who was baptized by Pastor Wang Yi at Chengdu’s Early Rain Covenant Church, has been actively involved in sharing the gospel after his conversion. As a speaker, Ran was scheduled to share three times at the “Gospel During the Pandemic” online preaching webinar from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

